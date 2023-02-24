NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.55.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $66.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average of $67.29.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.02% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $138,383,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,814,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,401,000 after acquiring an additional 967,832 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 628.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,078,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,783,000 after acquiring an additional 930,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,359,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

