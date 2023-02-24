NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.68.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $236.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.79. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.14 and a 200-day moving average of $160.25.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

