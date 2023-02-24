Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.88.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $131.58 on Thursday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $163.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.60.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a positive return on equity of 157.28% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $14,044,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $14,044,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $136,866.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,107 shares of company stock worth $11,833,311 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 400.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

