NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.68.

NVDA stock opened at $236.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.00, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 66.6% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

