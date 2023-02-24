Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Pi Financial

Pi Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLN. Raymond James decreased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Blackline Safety presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.15.

Shares of CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

