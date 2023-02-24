KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Cowen

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.29.

KBR opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.04. KBR has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. KBR’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KBR will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,619 shares of company stock worth $507,303. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in KBR by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

