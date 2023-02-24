Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Cut to $311.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $313.00 to $311.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $373.71.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $301.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $440.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,261,000 after buying an additional 434,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $108,922,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,393,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,165.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,935,000 after purchasing an additional 161,397 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

