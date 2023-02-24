SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Stock Position Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after buying an additional 94,098 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $77.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.92. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $86.89.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

