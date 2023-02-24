Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 26,094 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,094 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $83,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 207,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 380,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 56,492 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,820,343 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $112.66 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $157.77. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.78 and its 200 day moving average is $116.11.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.