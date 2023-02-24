Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $82.39 Million Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 410.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000,199 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $82,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,192,000 after acquiring an additional 261,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,813,000 after acquiring an additional 134,283 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,137,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,428,000 after acquiring an additional 62,969 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,439,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 561,815 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,268,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,799,000 after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares during the period.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunnova Energy International Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on NOVA. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.61.

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.