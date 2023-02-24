1,014,906 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,014,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $81,183,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alibaba Group Stock Performance
BABA opened at $94.16 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $249.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
