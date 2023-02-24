1,014,906 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,014,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $81,183,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA opened at $94.16 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $249.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

