MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,126 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of MSCI by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of MSCI by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $527.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $508.78 and its 200 day moving average is $480.86.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

