MML Investors Services LLC Has $6.25 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pariax LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC opened at $190.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.00. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $170.83 and a twelve month high of $210.13.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

