Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $80.23 Million Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,945 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,995 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of SVB Financial Group worth $80,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $862,855. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $289.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.55. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $198.10 and a twelve month high of $625.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.18.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

