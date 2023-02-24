MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 8,623 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 102,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,295,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,418,000 after acquiring an additional 65,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.8% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

