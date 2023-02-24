Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 29,108 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 610,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $88,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EGP. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after buying an additional 133,344 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGP. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

EGP stock opened at $165.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $137.47 and a one year high of $217.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.90%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

