First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Stock Holdings Reduced by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,663 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.22% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 183.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 50,283 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $4,301,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 197.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 31,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2,154.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $64.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.47. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $94.10.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.