Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,037 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $90,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 20.1% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 713,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,205,000 after acquiring an additional 119,609 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 102.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 255.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 49,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 35,905 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 710,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,823,000 after acquiring an additional 56,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 104,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPT shares. UBS Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.62.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock opened at $118.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $107.90 and a 52-week high of $175.69.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.77%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

