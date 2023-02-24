MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 34.2% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 225,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after buying an additional 57,438 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 13.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 2.5 %

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.89. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The firm has a market cap of $165.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.529 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.