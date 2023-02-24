MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,298 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $218,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 38.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,774,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $26.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07.

