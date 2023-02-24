Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $313.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.63 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Gibraltar Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $3.46-3.66 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.46-$3.66 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $52.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Gibraltar Industries

ROCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

