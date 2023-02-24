Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $497.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sleep Number updated its FY23 guidance to $1.25 to $2.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.25-$2.00 EPS.
Sleep Number Stock Performance
Shares of SNBR opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $866.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.91. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $69.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SNBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.
Sleep Number Company Profile
Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
