Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $497.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sleep Number updated its FY23 guidance to $1.25 to $2.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.25-$2.00 EPS.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

Shares of SNBR opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $866.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.91. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $69.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sleep Number Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 59.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 23.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sleep Number by 297.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sleep Number by 153.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.