Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $23.56 on Friday. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $156,996.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,564,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,782,029. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $156,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,564,870 shares in the company, valued at $41,782,029. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $116,229.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,440,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,898,858.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 251,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

