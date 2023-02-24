Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the retailer on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Walmart has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Walmart has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Walmart to earn $6.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $142.09 on Friday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.51 and its 200 day moving average is $140.39. The company has a market cap of $383.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,132,374 shares of company stock worth $764,071,342 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

