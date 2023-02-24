Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on April 10th

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.186 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.

GIL stock opened at C$43.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$39.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.94. The stock has a market cap of C$7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$33.83 and a 1-year high of C$50.45.

GIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

