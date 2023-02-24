Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Stericycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $48.86 on Friday. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $49.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 698.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stericycle

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $29,286,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,363,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stericycle by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,594,000 after acquiring an additional 139,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 649,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 135,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,963,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,404,000 after purchasing an additional 124,712 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Stericycle

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

