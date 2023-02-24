Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Rackspace Technology updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.01 EPS.

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

RXT opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Shashank Samant purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,511.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after buying an additional 1,860,141 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,726,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after buying an additional 1,832,833 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 346.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 1,072,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $6,148,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.07.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.