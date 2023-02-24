Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Position Decreased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lowered its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,240 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $10,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,323.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $81.52 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.