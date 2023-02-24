Axa S.A. Sells 6,342 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Everest Re Group worth $8,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,968,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 91,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of RE stock opened at $380.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.20. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Stories

