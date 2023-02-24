Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 69,766 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 69,766 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.4 %

PEG stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.12. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.85%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

