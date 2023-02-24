Axa S.A. Has $10.24 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Axa S.A. raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,821 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $10,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,392,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 185,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,457,000 after buying an additional 47,612 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 79,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 153,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 24,431 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.6 %

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $68.38 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $68.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.44.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Read More

