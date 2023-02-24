Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.66 Million in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 38.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,657,000 after buying an additional 31,709 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP now owns 63,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 227.0% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 15,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 12.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,993,000 after buying an additional 53,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amphenol Trading Up 0.6 %

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $77.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.43.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

