Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 7,921 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,921 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $8,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.5 %

WHR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $141.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.43 and a fifty-two week high of $210.99.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is -24.96%.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

