Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FIVN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Five9 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.91.

Five9 Stock Down 9.6 %

FIVN opened at $73.71 on Thursday. Five9 has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average is $75.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Five9

Institutional Trading of Five9

In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $188,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $2,964,305.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,663,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $188,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,915 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Five9 by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 10.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Articles

