Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 3,667.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,816 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.13% of Travel + Leisure worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 47.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 43.2% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

TNL opened at $42.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.68. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.76.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.96 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.65%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $34,027.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

