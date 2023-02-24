Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 44,125 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 44,125 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Westlake by 128.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Westlake by 109.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,795 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the second quarter worth $437,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 282.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 27,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 23.3% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Stock Performance

NYSE:WLK opened at $120.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $141.19.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Westlake from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.43.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

