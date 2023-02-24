Morgan Stanley Boosts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $75.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVN. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.91.

Five9 Stock Performance

Five9 stock opened at $73.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average of $75.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 0.65. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $26,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $26,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,344 shares in the company, valued at $939,818.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $198,196.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,693 shares of company stock worth $7,528,915 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,988 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 104.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,000 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Five9 by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,331,000 after buying an additional 837,067 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $55,363,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

