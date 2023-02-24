Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.91.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of FIVN opened at $73.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Five9 has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $2,964,305.92. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,663,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $2,964,305.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at $9,663,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,915. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,410,000 after buying an additional 1,479,988 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Five9 by 104.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,000 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Five9 by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,331,000 after purchasing an additional 837,067 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,363,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

