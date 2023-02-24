Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 927,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,526 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $118,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 4.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.3% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

NYSE PWR opened at $159.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $97.00 and a one year high of $168.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

