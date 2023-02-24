Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,439 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.76.

STZ opened at $225.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.29%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

