Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Raised to $40.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.45.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $38.60 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 114.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 4,000 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 463.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Stories

