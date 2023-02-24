Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issued By KeyCorp

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Repligen in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RGEN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.86.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $183.61 on Friday. Repligen has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $262.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Repligen by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Repligen by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,101,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,546,000 after acquiring an additional 243,921 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Repligen by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,703,000 after acquiring an additional 267,436 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Repligen by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Repligen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

