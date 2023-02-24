Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Repligen Co. Lowered by William Blair (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Repligen in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

RGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $183.61 on Friday. Repligen has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $262.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Repligen by 34.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

