DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 354,957 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 191,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 131,005 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 394.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 304.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 29,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $111.87 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $134.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.46. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,288 shares of company stock worth $12,613,501. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

