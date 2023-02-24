MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,597 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Trimble by 9.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 50.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 1.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 101,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 16.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after buying an additional 22,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Trimble by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.
Trimble Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.71.
Trimble
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
