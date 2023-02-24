Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 148,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $478,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 62.3% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 148,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 57,034 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at $7,078,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,677,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,751,000 after acquiring an additional 56,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $376,620.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,453.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $296,584.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,784.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,991 shares of company stock worth $1,014,900 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.1 %

CW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.80.

NYSE CW opened at $178.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.24. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $124.37 and a 52 week high of $182.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

