Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $299.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.49.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

