Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 282,390 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 908.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,390 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.08% of Howmet Aerospace worth $9,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth $830,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HWM stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Vertical Research dropped their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

