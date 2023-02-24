Aviva PLC Sells 8,866 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,098 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,866 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $486,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE COO opened at $340.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.72. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $430.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.34). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.10.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Articles

