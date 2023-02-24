Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 395.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Okta worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 602.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Okta by 105.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $188.90.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

